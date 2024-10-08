Vi Movies & TV strengthens OTT aggregator portfolio with ‘Super pack’ at Rs175

Vi Movies & TV Super pack will offer access to 15+ OTTs – SonyLIV, ZEE5, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix and more on a single App along with 10GB data.

India’s leading telecom operator Vi, has introduced its latest offering for prepaid customers, the Vi Movies & TV Super pack.

The all new avatar of Vi Movies & TV, launched in March earlier this year, is a one-stop entertainment destination for all Vi subscribers. Vi Movies & TV provides a vast range of entertainment to its users, with upto 17 OTT apps, 350 live TV channels and complimentary access to several content libraries all under one app through thoughtfully designed packs across postpaid and prepaid.

With the latest addition of ‘Super’ pack, Vi prepaid users can access 15+ OTT platforms including SonyLIV, ZEE5, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, PlayFlix, and more, alongwith 10GB data.

The 15+ OTT benefits of the Vi Movies & TV Super pack will also be available to all prepaid users recharging with Vi Hero Unlimited Rs 449 or Rs 979 pack at no extra cost. These packs offer unlimited calling, daily data quota, along with unique data benefits like unlimited high-speed data from 12 AM to 6 AM, weekend data rollover & much more.

A recent report by Ormax media reveals that India’s OTT audience has reached an impressive 547.3 million, with rural regions contributing around 65% of video consumption. The penetration of OTT services has risen to 38% of the population, up from 34% last year. Currently, there are 99.6 million active paid subscribers on these platforms. Smartphones continue to be the preferred device for watching videos, with 97% OTT viewers using them. To cater to the rising demand for entertainment, this new pack includes access to 15+ OTTs at one place and is bundled with Data benefit, exclusively for prepaid customers.

The Vi Movies & TV App offers four subscription plans for prepaid users: Vi Movies & TV Plus, Vi Movies & TV Lite, Vi Movies & TV Pro with the recent addition – Vi Movies & TV Super at just Rs175. As the number of OTT platforms are growing, handling multiple subscriptions can be both inconvenient and costly. Vi Movies & TV App guarantees that customers can enjoy their favourite content on a single App with a single subscription, without burning a hole in their pocket.