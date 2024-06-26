Vi Movies & TV App Strengthens Entertainment Offering with Zee5; Introduces New Subscription Plans with Access to 17 OTT Apps

In line with its continuous endeavour to cater to the growing consumer demands of bringing more entertainment at an affordable price, a leading telecom operator Vi, had launched their content aggregator App i.e Vi Movies & TV in it’s new avatar earlier this year. In addition to existing top players like Disney+ Hotstar, Vi today announced a new partnership with one of the leading OTT player – ZEE5. With this new addition, Vi Movies & TV App now offers access to 17 OTT Apps in one single subscription, at 248 per month. Vi users can binge on their favourite content on top OTT Apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, and others all with a single subscription to Vi Movies and TV, on their Mobile & TV.

Vi users will be able to enjoy a wide range of movies, shows, and popular titles such as the Vidya Balan starrer – Do Aur Do Pyaar, the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, regional blockbusters such as Manjummel Boys, Aranmanai 4 and many more on the Disney+ Hotstar app; UEFA Euro Cup, ‘Gullak Season 4, India Tour of SriLanka Scam 2003, Rocket Boys etc. from Sony LIV and shows like ‘Sunflower’, ‘Broken News’, TAJ and movies such as ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ‘Kadak Singh’ ‘Veer Sawarkar’ , ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Hanuman’, and more from ZEE5.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said “At Vi, we understand that convenience and great value are two critical factors influencing buying decisions in India and we are committed to offering solutions that meet the needs of our customers. Our content aggregator platform, Vi Movies & TV App, offers access to 17 OTT platforms with a single plan. This not only reduces the cost of entertainment consumption but also eliminates the hassle of subscribing to multiple OTT apps separately.”

He further added, “We are confident that Vi Movies & TV App will strike a chord with our consumers for its cost-effectiveness and convenience, opting for a seamless entertainment experience over multiple independent subscriptions. Our aim is to make high-quality entertainment accessible to our users and enhance their overall viewing experience through strategic partnerships with various OTT platforms. We will continue to expand our offerings by bringing the best entertainment experience for our users.”

With the rise in connected devices and diverse content preferences, Vi Movies & TV App in its new avatar offers value for money plans providing an unmatched entertainment experience. Users now have:

More Content to enjoy with over 17 premium OTT platform subscriptions , including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, along with Fancode for Sports and regional content platforms including: Klikk (Bengali), Chaupal (Punjabi), Atrangi (Desi Hindi content), Manorama Max (Malayalam), NammaFlix (Kannada), Playflix for Korean shows dubbed in Hindi. It also enables access to 350 Live TV Channels like Aaj Tak, ABP News, Republic and premium lifestyle channels like Eurosports, TLC etc.

One Plan, One Subscription to access everything seamlessly.

Convenience to stream favourite shows and movies anytime, anywhere on any device. Vi Movies & TV App can be paired with connected TVs, smart TVs, mobile – be it Android/Google TV, Android mobile, Samsung TV, iOS mobile, Amazon Firestick TV, and the Web. By subscribing to Vi Movies &TV, users can also get to watch two simultaneous streams on all OTT platforms

Big Savings: Vi Movies & TV one subscription plan reduces cost by almost 50 percent compared to subscribing individually to 17 different OTT platforms.

Vi also announced two new subscription plans -Vi Movies & TV Plus and Vi Movies & TV Lite

Vi Movies & TV- Plus: Priced at Rs. 248 per month, offers unlimited access to 17 OTT apps, 350 live TV channels, and various content libraries. This plan can be accessed on two devices—TV and mobile—and includes an extra 6GB of data for prepaid users.

Vi Movies & TV- Lite: Special plan for prepaid users at Rs. 154 per month, provides easy access to 16 OTT Apps for an array of extensive content catalogue on a single mobile device, with an additional 2GB of data.

These plans are in addition to the Vi Movies & TV Pro plan, which offers 13+ OTT apps at Rs. 202 per month for prepaid users and Rs. 199 per month for postpaid users. This plan can be accessed on two devices—TV and mobile. The Vi Movies & TV Pro prepaid subscription also offers an extra 5GB of data.

With these new offerings, Vi continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of digital entertainment in India. By leveraging strategic partnerships and distinct subscription models, Vi aims to deliver an enriched viewing experience to its users, ensuring they have access to a vast array of content at their fingertips.