Vi Introduces Postpaid Roaming Packs for Indians Travelling to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Jordan

With more Indians travelling internationally and exploring new destinations in Central and West Asia, leading telecom operator Vi, has launched new Postpaid International Roaming packs for three new travel destinations – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Jordan. Vi users can now stay seamlessly connected in 120 countries starting at just Rs 649. Vi has added Kazakhstan, home of the first human space flight Cosmodrome, Uzbekistan, highlighted by the historic city of Samarkand, and Jordan, with attractions such as the Dead Sea and Petra, driven by the growing popularity of these destinations amongst Indian travelers.

Vi postpaid users have a wide variety of options to pick their roaming packs starting from 24-hour pack, a 10-day pack, a 14-day pack, and a 30-day pack to stay seamlessly connected while travelling abroad. Vi also has an ‘ALWAYS ON’ feature which protects users from high International Roaming Charges for any usage after pack expiry.

Vi is committed to providing the best international roaming packs tailored to meet the needs of every traveler. Recently, Vi had introduced Postpaid Roaming Packs for Azerbaijan and Select African Countries as well. Ensuring both affordability and convenience, Vi Roaming packs provide tailored options with generous outgoing call minutes, sufficient data quota, and SMS, making it simple and cost-effective to stay connected throughout the journey while exploring the joy of discovering new horizons and diving into unique experiences.