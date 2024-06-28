Vi Engages with Samsung for 4G-5G Radio Network Deployment

Leading telecom operator Vi has been in an active discussion with Samsung on the new technologies, such as virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) solution for its 4G and 5G deployments.

With an objective to expand Vi’s 4G footprint and introduce 5G, Vi and Samsung have been engaged for the last 12-18 months on network trials in Chennai, India. Further to the encouraging trial response and at par performance with incumbent suppliers, Vi has extended Samsung deployments in Karnataka and Bihar circles. These setups have enabled Vi to fulfil its 5G Minimum Rollout Obligation (MRO) in these three circles (Chennai, Karnataka and Bihar) with NSA vRAN architecture.

Vi is committed to expand its collaboration with Samsung for the vRAN solution and to harness the cloud benefits in the RAN domain. This unique blend of traditional RAN deployments and vRAN allows Vi to embrace new technologies and architecture with better performance and customer experience.

Commenting on the deployment, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technical Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “We are proud to demonstrate our leadership in next-generation radio solutions (vRAN) that can deliver enhanced experience to our customers with better TCO. This vRAN deployment, delivered through Samsung’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem. We see a major role ahead for hybrid architecture in delivering the network enhanced capabilities that will push new dimensions in radio architecture.”

Samsung’s vRAN solution will enable Vi to bring greater flexibility, scalability and resource efficiency to network management. It will ensure quality, credibility and robustness, delivering performance similar to that of traditional hardware-based equipment. It also provides the ability to cover a wide range of spectrums and technologies (5G, 4G & 2G).