Vi Announces Independence Day Offers with Extra Data and OTT Benefits for Prepaid Customers

To celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day, leading telecom operator Vi, today announced a range of limited-period offers with extra data and OTT benefits for prepaid customers. Valid from 13th to 28th August 2024, the offers provide special benefits to customers recharging with half-yearly or annual packs.

The highlight of the Independence Day offers is 30GB to 50GB free high-speed data beyond the daily limit. For the half-yearly pack, the extra data will be valid for 45 days, and for the annual packs, for 90 days. This is in addition to the daily data quota provided as part of the packs. These offers are valid upto 28th August 2024.

Further, Vi has added a one-year subscription to OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video to its annual packs at no extra cost.

Customers recharging via the Vi App will be entitled to an extra discount on the yearly recharge pack costs. For recharges of Rs 3499, Rs 3699, and Rs 3799, users will get a discount of Rs 50, Rs 75, and Rs 100, respectively.

Here’s a highlight of the offers:

Recharge Validity Data Benefit Voice Benefit OTT Benefit Extra Data 1749 180 Days 1.5GB/day Unlimited 30GB extra data for 45 Days 3449 (Vi app only price) 365 Days 1.5GB/day Unlimited 50GB extra data for 90 Days 3624 (Vi app only price) 365 Days 2GB/day Unlimited 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription 3699 (Vi app only price) 365 Days 2GB/day Unlimited 1 Year Amazon Prime Mobile subscription

Also, up for grab are gift cards of popular brands from Vi Shop. There are extra discounts on 30+ brand vouchers, ranging from 4% off on Zomato food orders, 10% off on PVR movie tickets to 12% off on Pantaloons shopping! Available only on the Vi app.