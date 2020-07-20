Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty passes away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 70. He worked in over 150 films and written and directed numerous plays.

Mohanty was born in 1950 at Pandiri (Kendrapara and brought up in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Orissa. He started acting in his school days while studying in M.K.C High School. After his graduation from BA, he joined the National School of Drama. He passed successfully from the NSD with classmates like Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Om Puri etc. He acted in the theatres and stayed in Delhi up to 1975. After returning to Odisha, he devoted himself to directing plays.

In 1977, he started his career in the Oriya film industry with the film Chilika Tire which won the National Award for that year. Initially he was opted mostly for negative roles. Naga Phasa, Samay Bada Balaban, Danda Balunga, Sahari Bagha, Chaka Bhaunri and Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi are some of his most notable films in this role. He has acted almost all kinds of roles ranging from hero, villain, comedian, character roles etc. In every field he left his uncomparable mark. Other notable films include Arati (1981), Mamata Mage Mula (1985), Aei Aama Sansara (1986), Aama Ghara Aama Sansara (1991), Ki Heba Sua Posile, Bhisma Pratigya (1993), Bhai Hela Bhagari (1994), Suna Panjuri, Laxman Rekha, Rakhi Bhijigala Akhi Luhare and I Love My India.

He also directed the movie Bhuli Huena. He joined the Drama department of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in 1977 and retired as a professor from the institute in the recent years.

Jugechha, a drama troupe that he formed in his native place Baripada was a well-known troupe and staged play in different parts of Orissa as well as the country.

Some of his television serials aired on Doordarshan include Asara Aloka, Sri Jagannath, Subhadra, Sara Akasa, Samaya Chaka, Sakalara Apekhya Re, Nadekhile Loka Dekhe, Mahayagyan and Bidhatara Khela.

He has married to Tandra Ray, an actress of the Oriya film industry. The couple acted in a number of films opposite to each other. They have one daughter.

