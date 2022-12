Bhubaneswar : Odia Veteran film actress Jharana Das passed away at the age of 82 at her residence at Chandi Road in Cuttack district late last night.

She started her career as a prominent child artist on SIR, Cuttack, and appeared in melodramas such as Amada Bata, Abhinetri, and the classical Malajanha. She learned dance with Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, a well-known instructor of classical dance in Odissi. She received the Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra Award 2016.