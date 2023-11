Acharia, who had made significant contributions to Indian politics, had been battling various health issues, and his demise occurred around 1 PM on Monday, as confirmed by D G Narasimha Rao, a member of the CPI(M) Telangana state committee.

The veteran leader, known for his unwavering commitment to leftist ideologies, had been residing in Hyderabad with his family. Unfortunately, he had lost his wife earlier, compounding the personal loss for the family.

Basudeb Acharia’s political journey spanned several decades, marked by his dedication to the principles of the Communist movement. His nine consecutive terms in Parliament reflected the trust and mandate bestowed upon him by the people.

As condolences pour in from political circles and well-wishers, Acharia’s legacy as a prominent figure in Indian politics remains indelible. The Communist leader’s demise leaves a void in the political landscape, and his contributions will be remembered as part of the nation’s political history.