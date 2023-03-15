Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar best known for his roles in TV shows such as Nukkad and Circus, passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure. He was 71 years old.

Actor Sameer was diagnosed with respiratory issues and admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Gradually, his condition worsened, and he died due to multiple organ failure.

The late actor’s most memorable role was Khopadi in the TV serial Nukkad. Some of his notable work includes the TV show ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, and films such as ‘Parinda’, Salman Khan-starrer ‘Jai Ho’, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, Sudhir Mishra-directed Serious Men’, and Vikas Bahl’s web-series ‘Sunflower’.

The last rites will be held tomorrow at Borivali in Mumbai.