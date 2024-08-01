Vesting Orders Issued for 10 Mines to Boost Coal Production and Economic Growth

Hon’ble Minister of Coal, Shri G Kishan Reddy, has issued vesting orders for ten strategically important mines, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s coal production capabilities. This initiative, which includes one fully explored and nine partially explored mines, is set to enhance energy security and drive economic growth across the states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

These ten mines have potential to substantially contribute to the nation’s energy security and industrial growth. Furthermore, these mines hold a substantial 2395 MT geological reserve, indicating a robust foundation for sustained coal production. These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs. 166.36 crores and will attract a capital investment of Rs. 150 crores. They will provide employment to about ~1352 people, both directly and indirectly.

In his keynote address, Shri G Kishan Reddy urged successful bidders to focus on increasing coal production and reducing imports. He emphasized the need for prioritizing environmental sustainability and responsible land management. Shri Reddy highlighted the importance of enhancing green cover, adhering to strict safety standards, and actively contributing to the social welfare of local communities, including healthcare, drinking water, and education. He also called on bidders to build strong community relationships and ensure the long-term success of the coal sector through effective environmental conservation practices.

In his remarks on the occasion, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, MoS, (Coal) emphasized the importance of integrity and diligence in the sector. He also highlighted the need for sustainable mining practices and the welfare of local communities residing near coal mining areas

Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Coal Secretary congratulated all the successful bidders and urged them to expedite the coal block operationalization and assured full support of Ministry. He also urged bidders to prioritize environmental responsibility and sustainability in their operations. He emphasized the need for innovative approaches to reduce ecological impact, while enhancing coal production.

The vesting of these mines aligns with the government’s vision of achieving self-reliance in the coal sector, reducing dependency on imports, and ensuring a steady supply of coal to meet the country’s growing energy demands. The development of these mines will not only contribute to regional economic development but also support infrastructure growth and community welfare.

The Ministry of Coal is committed to implement sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices. These efforts align with the government’s broader objectives of ensuring energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable development. By responsibly utilizing natural resources, the Ministry aims to contribute to the nation’s journey toward becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat in energy sector.