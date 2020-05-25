Vespa and Aprilia reopens its dealerships across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Pune: Piaggio India’s Vespa and Aprilia dealerships are now open in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Bhimavaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram and Nellore; additionally, showrooms in Hyderabad, Warangal and Mahabubnagar are ready to serve the esteemed customers with great offerings. The opening of dealerships is done in a staggered manner since few days, post receiving permission from respective local authorities. All the touchpoint across the 20 dealerships have been partially operational with due health, safety and care measures; showrooms and workshops are completely sanitised in accordance to the guidelines introduced by the company for maximum safety of the employees and customers. The guidelines and protocols have been developed to follow including usage of Arogya Setu App.

The dealerships are operating in a safe environment and the teams are following social distancing protocols including contactless greeting, wearing protective gear and using hand sanitizers while addressing the sales and service needs of the customer. Customers can call and pre-book service appointment to avoid crowding at the dealership.

Beyond the staggered opening of its sales channels, Piaggio India has also resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant for the supply of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia scooters.

Commenting on the reopening of the dealerships, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction. Keeping in mind, the anxiety of our customers we had previously announced extension of original equipment warranty and free service expires in lockdown period, and our dealerships are prepared to address all vehicle sales and service requirements. We want to ensure that our customers face no hurdles during the purchase of a new vehicle and are able to avail services seamlessly. Our product and brands would empower people to follow independent lifestyle and can facilitate in their aim of taking due care during these times restarting the life normalcy”.

Consumers can avail special offers in sales and service of Vespa and Aprilia scooters across all the dealerships in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Bhimavaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Hyderabad, Warangal and Mahabubnagar.

