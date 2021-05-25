Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas, located about 160 km east-southeast of Paradip; Radius of the ‘Eye’ is said to be 35 kms

Bhubaneswar: CycloneYaas intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm, now lays about 160 km off Paradip coast, informs IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra . Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas, located about 160 km east-southeast of Paradip, 250 km south-southeast of Balasore; to intensify further and to cross north #Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands during 26 May as a VSCS says IMD

Doppler radar at Paradip spots the eye of CycloneYaas. Radius of the ‘Eye’ is said to be 35 kms; areas falling in the route of the eye suffer massive destruction .