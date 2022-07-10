Very heavy rains lash Maharashtra and Vidarbha region

Mumbai: Very heavy rains have been lashing Maharashtra and Vidarbha region since yesterday and in various rain related incidents, five persons have died so far. In a tragic incident, a truck carrying 5 passengers was swept away in flood waters in Aheri Taluka of Gadchiroli district. According to primary information, three bodies have been recovered from the truck today and the search operation for remaining 2 is going on vigorously.

In another rain related incident, a senior electrician working in State electricity Distribution Company, was swept away in flood waters in Bhamragad Taluka of Gadchiroli district.

In Amravati district, a cattle grazer was killed when lightning struck him yesterday. In the district, due to incessant rain, several villages in Dhamangaon Railway Taluka have lost contact with rest of the district as an important bridge submerged under water. In Niboli village, water has stormed into many houses. The administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation. The incessant rains have caused heavy damage to crop in the area.