Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro wins presidential election for third term

In Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro has been declared the winner of Venezuela’s presidential election by the National Electoral Council (CNE). It will be his third time as Venezuela’s President. The head of the Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso said that with 80 percent of ballots counted, President Maduro had 51 percent of the vote compared to 44 percent for his main rival. More than 21.6 million Venezuelans voted to choose President Nicolas Maduro from among the 10 presidential candidates.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan opposition dismissed the CNE’s announcement as fraudulent and promised to challenge the result.