Vedanta’s VAB bags ‘CII Energy Efficient Unit’ award for reduction in specific energy consumption through innovation & technology

Panjim : Vedanta’s Value-Added Business (VAB) recognized as ‘Energy Efficient Unit’ at 23rd CII National Energy Management Awards 2022. Vedanta’s VAB bestowed with this prestigious recognition for the 4th time in last 6 years, for the constant efforts to reduce their specific energy consumption through innovation, technology upgradation and adoption of best practices across the industry. VAB commenced several projects towards energy saving in line with Vedanta’s larger goal of carbon neutral operations by 2050 or before, such as turbine upgradation to increase power generation from waste heat recovery power plant from 30 MW to 35 MW, with an investment of 20 cr., introduction of dual burners in Sinter plant ignition furnace, Low basicity sinter for optimizing low grade sinter for optimizing low grade Ore, selective utilization of waste in sinter plant to reduce fuel consumption, Accretion dislodging by liquid co₂ activation in blast furnace etc.

Vedanta’s VAB also won National Energy Efficiency circle competition for ‘Best DC under PAT cycle’ and ‘Best Managed Electrical System, Safety and Power quality’ award within 2 years in 2020 & 2021 respectively.

Mr. Sujal Shah, CEO- VAP, Vedanta Limited congratulated VAB team and said “We are investing in energy efficient practices with greater emphasis on our larger goal of achieving carbon neutral operations by 2050 and this prestigious recognition holds testimony to our sincere endeavours. Kudos to VAB team for winning this award for the 4th time in last Six years.”

Mr. Saptesh Sardesai, CEO- VAB, Vedanta Limited commended VAB team for this prestigious recognition and said “We, at Vedanta’s VAB, consistently strive to ensure the sustainable and most energy efficient operations through continuous improvements & innovative technologies. In fact, we are proud that 100% of our Hot metal production is from the green power produced from the captive power plants utilising the waste & surplus heat from the operations. This prestigious recognition reaffirms our progressive journey towards setting up new benchmarks in energy saving & Environment conservation, to achieve our larger goal of carbon Neutral operations by 2050 or before”

Vedanta’s VAB have implemented numerous Environment friendly initiatives within plant and among the communities around. Company has two waste heat recovery power plants which produces clean power using Waste heat from blast furnaces & Metallurgical coke making operations. VAB have also developed green belt areas in & around operations through massive plantation drives including adoption of Japanese ‘Miyawaki Plantation’ technique.