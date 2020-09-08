Vedanta’s Nand Ghar to collaborate with Govt. to promote ‘Kuposhan mukt Bharat’ which aims to fight malnutrition in children

Bhubaneswar: Nand Ghar, the Vedanta Group’s flagship corporate social responsibility project, is spearheading the fight against malnutrition by celebrating `Poshan Maah’, the government’s holistic nutrition programme.

Nand Ghar has joined hands with the government to participate in nutrition-promotion activities in Rajasthan, UP, Jharkhand and Odisha. `Poshan Maah’ is observed as nutrition month to create a jan andolan and spread awareness about issues related to malnutrition in children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

According to Dr KK Pathak, Principal Secretary, Ministry and Child Development, Government of Rajasthan, “Celebrating Poshan Maah is one of the government’s key initiative to fight against malnourishment. I am delighted and grateful that Vedanta Nand Ghar is waging this war in partnership with us. Nand Ghars are celebrating Poshan Maah with full fervour and ensuring that the message is resonated loud and clear in the communities. This wonderful collaboration between Vedanta and the Ministry of Women and Child Development will truly bring about the desired change and the common goal of a `Kuposhan mukt Bharat’ will surely be met.”

With a thrust on development of ‘nutri-gardens’, Nand Ghar will monitor the height and weight of children to identify cases of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) so that they can get the right kind of support.

“Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal’s Vision is to see no child in India malnourished. Vedanta’s Nand Ghars are celebrating ‘Poshan Maah’ in partnership with the government. The month-long initiatives will strengthen our resolve to eradicate malnutrition in children across the country,” Nand Ghar CEO Ritu Jhingon said.

During the past one week, Nand Ghar has been involved in a string of activities including inauguration of `Poshan Maah’, nutrition rallies, nutri-garden plantation and awareness sessions with large-scale participation from the government stakeholders and community members.

A dream project of Vedanta Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal, Nand Ghar is a network of model anganwadis where the thrust is on inclusive development of children, women and local communities. Nand Ghars made its debut in 2015 with a vision to transform the lives of 8.5 crore children and 2 crore women across 13.7 lakh anganwadis.

Nand Ghar Nand is committed to the Prime Minister’s vision of eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare and empowering women with skill development.

Nand Ghar reached an important milestone last month when it rolled out its 1500th centre at Surahi village in Kashi Vidyapeeth block of Varanasi. The project is now spread across seven states – Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh – and aims to touch the lives of 4 million community members while directly impacting around 2 lakh children and 1.8 lakh women on an annual basis.

Vedanta is committed to reinvest in the social good of its neighbourhood communities and the nation. The Group’s flagship CSR project, Nand Ghar, is a network of model anganwadis where the thrust is on inclusive development of women and children at the grassroots level. The Group CSR initiative comprises of seven key verticals – Education, Healthcare, Water and Sanitation, Sustainable Livelihood, Skilling, Sports & Culture and Employee Volunteering. Vedanta Foundation, a philanthropic initiative of Vedanta Resources Limited, is focused on skill development and vocational training programmes for the underprivileged to make them employable.

A key healthcare speciality CSR project is the Balco Medical Center, a 200 bed state-of-the-art Cancer care hospital located in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Vedanta Sports has two football academies located in Udaipur & Goa that promotes grassroot level football for the underprivileged youths and has a women’s football league as well.

Related

comments