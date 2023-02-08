Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre observes World Cancer Day through awareness initiatives

Raipur : Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), one of India’s leading cancer care hospitals, has undertaken a series of awareness initiatives on the occasion of World Cancer Day, to educate individuals on the cruciality of timely preventive screening and mitigation measures against various forms of cancer. In this regard, senior medical experts from BMC are reaching out to students, working professionals andother community members through several platforms such as awareness talks, health camps, and webinars.

The BALCO Medical Centre has emerged as a national leader in India’s oncology space with comprehensive facilities for medical, surgical, radiation, haematological, BMT and palliative care. A state-of-the-art, 170-bed ultra-modern, multi-modality diagnostic and therapeutic facility based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, it has catered to the healthcare needs of more than thirty thousandpatients since commencing operations in 2018. Along the way, it has established robust research and knowledge partnerships with leading institutions in this space, including the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai and Anuva, a transnational research company specialising in genomics biotech.

World Cancer Day is observed on 4thFebruary annually to raise community awareness about cancer, improve education about the illness, and sparkpersonal and organisational action towards mitigating its prevalence. It is also an occasion to reiterate its preventable nature through timely checks and share wider information on the treatment avenues available today.

Based on this year’s theme of “Close the Care Gap”, the BALCO Medical Centre organised ‘Prevention of Cancer’, a webinar featuring Dr. Mou Roy, Director, Surgical and Clinical Oncology, BMCwho spoke on the various type of cancers prevalent today,their causal factors, and the screening and treatment options available. Further, a free cancer screening camp and a cancer awareness session was organised at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Civil Hospital in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Senior medical personnel from BMC led the initiative as resource persons. BMC is also conducting cancer awareness talks in nearly 20 schools, seeking to inform and empower over 9000 students and teachersthroughout February.

Sharing the importance of such initiatives, Ms. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson, BALCO Medical Centre, said, “The BALCO Medical Centre seeks to create a paradigm shift in how people engage with cancer care, byencouraging a more proactive approach to maintaining health. With rapid advances made in the field of cancer care both globally and in India, we are within reach of a reality where cancer is no longer a threat. Through proactive awareness building sessions and knowledge partnerships, backed by quality healthcare accessible to all sections of society, the BALCO Medical Centre is continuously working towardsrealising this vision.”

Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director, BALCO Medical Centre, added, “World Cancer Day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective effort required to address the global challenge of cancer. The BALCO Medical Centre is pursuing the vision of a cancer-free future by making quality healthcare accessible to all. We have in place the quality talent and technology needed to tackle this in India. Our efforts are dedicated towards cancer awareness (tobacco cessation, menstrual hygiene, HPV vaccination), screening to make a paradigm shift in early diagnosis of cancers in India and prompt treatment for all irrespective of their socio-economic background. We pledge to close the care gap by doing the best for every single patient.”

BALCO Medical Centre is on a mission to help create a cancer-free society, dedicating its expertise and resources to address existing gaps in domestic cancer treatment, awareness, infrastructure and expertise. Set up under the aegis of the Vedanta Medical Research Foundation and backed by the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the institution is actively making a difference to the lives of lakhs of people through quality, accessible healthcare. It is one of the most preferred facilities in central India for advanced radiation therapy, brachytherapy, nuclear medicine, surgeries, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood-related disorders, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and pain & palliative care.Along with cancer treatment, all patients at BALCO Medical Centre also benefit from psychological, nutritional and physical therapy, as well as membership of various patient support groups for emotional support.