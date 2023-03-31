Vedanta Sesa Goa’s ‘Gram Nirman’ Project: A role Model for Integrated village Development

Goa: Vedanta Sesa Goa’s Project Gram-Nirman having started in 2021, which is based on the concept of integrated village development. The prime objective of this initiative is to set the villages onto a renewed & more holistic trajectory of Socio-Economic development which will be self-sustaining in near future. Basis the baseline study and post series of consultations among the key stakeholders including villagers, Govt. authorities, District Rural development agencies, NABARD, Water Resource Dept., Zonal Agriculture officer, Directorate of Fisheries and expert agencies in the field of community development, the holistic Gram Nirman project was devised. The Gram Nirman project is based on the multipronged approach which not only focuses on the Direct CSR intervention for generation of sustainable livelihoods, women empowerment, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and Agriculture in a structured and systematic approach but also emphasizes on Awareness & Linkages to Govt. Social Welfare schemes, Partnership with Govt. & Rural development agencies and continuous engagement with communities.

Since its inception The Project Gram Nirman has proved to be a classic example of a collective package of processes & practices that are integral to the Integrated village development at Amona & Navelim villages. The initiative has been ongoing for more than one & half years now, benefiting thousands of lives, comprising over 500 farmers, over 300 women, and bringing back 87.5 acres of fallow lying land back to cultivation.

Apart from strengthening the existing agricultural practices, the project has facilitated the introduction of new techniques to have sustainable development. The project trained over 300 farmers in new techniques of drip irrigation, organic farming, SRI methodology of paddy cultivation, and cash crop cultivation, resulting in an average yield increase of Approx. 25%. Since it is also important for farmers to have market linkages; thus, increasing market connectivity is another important facet of Project Gram-Nirman. Under Project Gram Nirman, Vedanta has also developed 25 demo plots of 1 acre each in the community under cash crop cultivation. This provided an example to the farmers, and the total land cultivated under the Demo Plots Project under Project Gram-Nirman went up to 50 acres.

Project Gram Nirman has been successful in bringing 19 acres of land under Horticulture by planting over 1200+ saplings of high-yield variety, benefitting 19 farmers. This has been possible by providing access to agriculture equipment, seeds, fertilizers, linkages to government agricultural schemes, market linkages, training and awareness programs, irrigation facilities, soil testing, saplings, organic manure, and vermicompost.

The project is also supporting farmers to have strengthened occupation in Dairy Farming, Fisheries is an important objective. The project is supporting 77 farmers of 3 registered dairy societies for reduced input cost by providing cattle feed, dry fodder, cattle sheds, veterinary check-ups, market linkages, and sluice gate repairs.

Last year, Vedanta launched a unique Cage Fishing initiative under Project Gram Nirman in Navelim wetlands area, in partnership with the Directorate of Fisheries and Tenant Association, utilizing the large water reserve of the area and supporting the farmers for established revenue sources.

The project is strongly emphasizing on Women Empowerment through Women Entrepreneurship Development Program (WEDP). Over 250 women have so far participated in different programs under WEDP.

Mr. Navin Jaju, CEO- Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited said “I am delighted to see that our Gram Nirman project is making a real difference in advancing our aim of fostering holistic community development. Our commitment to facilitating sustainable growth through structured CSR interventions is unwavering, as we support the “Swayampurna Goa” initiative and the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Ms. Leena Verenkar, CSR Head, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited, said, “We at Vedanta Sesa Goa are committed to the holistic development of the communities we operate in, not only through our CSR interventions but also by facilitating collaborative working with our key stakeholders, Govt. Authorities and organizations in the field of Social welfare. Our Integrated village Development programs like Gram Nirman focussing on generation of sustainable livelihoods, through farm-based intervention and entrepreneurship development programs benefitting thousands of families.”

Last year, Vedanta’s Value-Added Business (VAB) secured first place in the category of Integrated village development for its flagship initiative ‘Project Gram Nirman’, at India CSR Leadership Awards 2022.