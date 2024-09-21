Vedanta Sesa Goa Embarks on Mission to Provide #MealsForAll  

Panjim : As part of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2024, Vedanta Sesa Goa organized a flag-off event at their Head Office in Panjim, witnessing enthusiastic participation from employees, workmen, and business partners who undertook a walk in Panjim to spread the message of #MealsForAll, setting the tone for this year’s significant social impact campaign.

This is the third edition of the VDHM and in the previous edition, as part of the #RunForZeroHunger, Vedanta Group had set a target of contributing 2 million meals and surpassed it by garnering over 4.7 million meals. This year, the VDHM returns with an even greater commitment to social good, aiming to provide 10 million meals. The campaign is so designed that once registered on the ‘Step,Set,Go’ app, one meal will be contributed for every kilometre logged, which will in turn be provided to children in need or for supporting community members and animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa, said “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) has become a powerful movement that embodies Vedanta’s core value of ‘Giving Back’. #RunForZeroHunger initiative provides the ‘Vedanta Sesa Goa Family’ the opportunity to transform our footsteps into lifelines & to make a real difference driven by purpose &compassion. This year, VDHM straddles the greater good of all beings – each kilometer we log will cater to meals for children & for animals in need. The aim of achieving #MealsForAll is about being the best we can be for those who rely on us.”

The VDHM 2024 is set to culminate on October 20th, 2024, bringing together participants from over 19 Vedanta Group companies. The campaign has already gained momentum, with over 16000 thousand registrations already on the ‘Step,Set,Go’ app to contribute their steps toward this noble cause.

Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, Vedanta Sesa Goa continues to lead in social impact, focusing on transforming communities through sustained efforts. The 2024 VDHM is poised to be a landmark event, reinforcing Vedanta’s commitment to the well-being of all living beings.