Vedanta reports ₹36,237 crore revenue – up 21%YoY, ₹8,038 crore EBITDA and strong free cash flow (pre capex) ₹8,369 crore

New Delhi : Unaudited Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter and half year

ended 30th September 2022.

Financial Highlights –

▪ Consolidated quarterly Revenue of ₹36,237 crore, up 21%YoY

▪ Generated strong free cash flow (pre capex) of ₹8,369 crore in 2QFY23

▪ Achieved consolidated EBITDA of ₹8,038 crore with EBITDA margin* of 25% despite macro

challenges

▪ Proactive strategic hedging for risk management, recorded ₹1,700 crore gain

▪ Robust double-digit return on capital employed ~28%, up ~200 bps YoY

▪ Gross debt decreased ₹2,543 crore QoQ to ₹58,597 crore as on 30th Sep’22

▪ Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.7x, best among Indian peers

▪ Healthy cash and cash equivalent of ₹26,453 crore

▪ Contributed to exchequer ₹37,180 crore in 1HFY23

▪ Record ~15.4%† dividend yield with ₹51 per share (₹18,933 crore) payout in 1HFY23

Operational Highlights –

Key businesses continue to deliver strong operating performance:

▪ Aluminium

o Completed Jharsuguda capacity ramp-up to 1.8 MTPA; total aluminium production capacity

reached 2.4 MTPA

o Aluminium production at 584kt, increased 2%YoY

o Alumina production at 454kt, down 11%YoY due to scheduled maintenance