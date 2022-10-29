Vedanta reports ₹36,237 crore revenue – up 21%YoY, ₹8,038 crore EBITDA and strong free cash flow (pre capex) ₹8,369 crore

New Delhi : Unaudited Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter and half year
ended 30th September 2022.
Financial Highlights –
▪ Consolidated quarterly Revenue of ₹36,237 crore, up 21%YoY
▪ Generated strong free cash flow (pre capex) of ₹8,369 crore in 2QFY23
▪ Achieved consolidated EBITDA of ₹8,038 crore with EBITDA margin* of 25% despite macro
challenges
▪ Proactive strategic hedging for risk management, recorded ₹1,700 crore gain
▪ Robust double-digit return on capital employed ~28%, up ~200 bps YoY
▪ Gross debt decreased ₹2,543 crore QoQ to ₹58,597 crore as on 30th Sep’22
▪ Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.7x, best among Indian peers
▪ Healthy cash and cash equivalent of ₹26,453 crore
▪ Contributed to exchequer ₹37,180 crore in 1HFY23
▪ Record ~15.4%† dividend yield with ₹51 per share (₹18,933 crore) payout in 1HFY23
Operational Highlights –
Key businesses continue to deliver strong operating performance:
▪ Aluminium
o Completed Jharsuguda capacity ramp-up to 1.8 MTPA; total aluminium production capacity
reached 2.4 MTPA
o Aluminium production at 584kt, increased 2%YoY
o Alumina production at 454kt, down 11%YoY due to scheduled maintenance
