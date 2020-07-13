Vedanta launches phase 2 of ‘Meal for All’ program

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global oil & gas and metals company, has launched Phase 2 of its “Meal for All” program to provide meals to daily wage earners across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program successfully provided more than 11.08 lakh meals to daily wage earners in the first phase. The project also distributed 49,626 dry ration packets to local communities and engaged more than 15,000 women in mask-making activities. The program not only provided aid to the suffering people, but also extended a helping hand to stray animals in the rural and urban areas. More than 12.70 lakh stray animals were fed in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Pune in the first phase.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman – Vedanta Resources, said, “The spread of Covid-19 pandemic has led to the closure of many economic and employable institutions. This has left a huge number of daily wage earners stranded without any scope of income and daily essentials. Our initiative is an effort to provide them with the basic necessities and ease their pain as much as possible. We aim to reach maximum number of people with this initiative and provide a ray of hope to the daily wage earners and give them strength.”

The Phase-2 of the ‘Meals for all’ program was flagged off by Mr. Gunvant Patel, noted entrepreneur and philanthropist. It will be a week-long initiative with a target of reaching 38,000 daily wage earners and their families across Delhi, Mumbai & Ahmedabad. They are being provided with ration kits consisting of daily essentials such as Rice, Pulses, Refined oil and Spices along with a pair of slippers. The project aims to provide better living conditions to people in the coming days whilst providing a temporary relief.

Complimenting Vedanta on this initiative, Mr. Gunvant Patel said, “The pandemic is truly a test of our resilience and the strength of togetherness, this is the moment where we have to come together to give, share and reach the people in need. Vedanta’s gesture through the program “Meals for all” is an example of humility and how such initiatives are so important during times like these. I am glad to contribute to the program and look forward to maximize our efforts

