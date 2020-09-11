Vedanta Lanjigarh wins CII Excellence Award for Safety, Health & Environment Best Practices

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, the premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina in India, has bagged the prestigious CII Eastern Region Excellence Award for Safety, Health & Environment. Among the 44 participants, Vedanta emerged as the winner of this coveted award in ‘large scale manufacturing unit above 2500 employees’ category. On behalf of the company, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh received the award during the 14th edition of CII Safety Exhibition and Symposium held virtually on 10th September 2020.

The award marks the recognition from CII Eastern Region for the leadership, vision and efforts by organizations in establishing path breaking practices in industrial safety, occupational health and environment protection. Eminent dignitaries from National Safety Council and CII appreciated the efforts and initiatives of Vedanta Lanjigarh towards ensuring safety and sustainability.

Receiving the award, Mr. Rakesh Mohan said, “The operations at Vedanta Lanjigarh are aligned with the core sustainability aspects, fostered by a culture of care for its employees and the environment it works in. This award is a testimony to our efforts towards implementing global best practices and setting benchmarks in the fields of safety, health and environment, thereby contributing towards sustainable development and nation building. Vedanta Lanjigarh not only believes in the ethos of ‘zero harm, zero waste and zero discharge’ but also practices it in letter and spirit.”

Mr. BMK Rahaman, Site In-charge, Vaaman Engineering, Vedanta’s business partner for the maintenance of the alumina refinery says, “The growth story of the unit is based on best-in-class technology, adherence to safety norms, environmental safeguards and sustainability-focused operating procedures to create value for the nation. We are proud to be part of such an organisation.”

Regular safety interactions, trainings, awareness campaigns and emergency preparedness are integral to the unit’s operations. Towards ensuring a safe and healthy environment, Vedanta Lanjigarh has robust air quality management, solid waste management, hazardous waste management and water and wastewater management systems in place. The plant is the lowest Green House Gas emitting plant, among similar coal-fired alumina refineries in the world. In the field of occupational health, the company accords significant importance to regular health check-ups and preventive measures to safeguard its employees against potential health hazards.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and a premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.

