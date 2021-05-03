Vedanta Lanjigarh extends support to District Health Authorities during second wave of COVID-19

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has come forward to support the Government and District Administration in their fight against COVID-19. As part of its efforts, the unit has provided 100 sets of RT-PCR testing kits to the District Hospital in Bhawanipatna. Each set contains 100 kits. These sets will cater to the testing of 10000 people. On behalf of the company, Mr. G.G. Pal, Deputy CEO-Alumina Business, Vedanta Limited handed over the testing kit sets to the hospital authorities on 2nd May 2021. Mr. T. Ashok Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, South Division, Kalahandi and Nodal Officer (COVID Operations), Kalahandi, Mr. Abani Kumar Sahu, District Project Manager, Kalahandi and Mr. Nabal Kumar Sharma from Vedanta Lanjigarh were present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. G.G. Pal, Deputy CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Limited, further highlighted, “We are taking all necessary steps to combat this pandemic in and around our areas of operations. Vedanta Lanjigarh is deeply appreciative of the effort being undertaken by the district administration in ensuring preparedness in the face of this global pandemic. The company is doing its bit in this by providing all possible support. As part of this effort, we provided the RT-PCR testing kit sets to the district hospital, which will support the government in combating with the pandemic. We stand with the government and local bodies in this crucial time and are ready to extend every possible support to the local communities.”

In its effort to prevent the spread of the infection, Vedanta Lanjigarh has joined hands with the District Health Administration of Kalahandi, Odisha, to conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive for the community. Conducted in collaboration with the Community Health Centres of Lanjigarh and Biswanathpur, the drive will cover more than 60 villages in the periphery of Vedanta’s alumina refinery plant, reaching out to more than 3000 people. Besides, awareness drive is being carried out by the unit through its Mobile Health Unit, digital and mobile messaging etc.

Appreciating the company’s efforts, Mr. T. Ashok Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, South Division, Kalahandi and Nodal Officer (COVID Operations), Kalahandi said, “Vedanta Lanjigarh has come forward with all required support in the prevention of COVID-19, since the outbreak of the pandemic, in supporting the district health authorities. The spread of the disease can be contained with large-scale testing and timely isolation and treatment of the COVID positive patients. The provision of the RT-PCR testing kits by Vedanta will facilitate the testing process for the general public in the district. This reflects on the responsibility and commitment of Vedanta towards the community.”

Also, the company’s 20-bedded hospital is in a state of preparedness to support the district administration. Earlier, the hospital has been identified as the first Private COVID Vaccination Centre (PCVC) in Kalahandi. Like previous year, a 24×7 telephonic helpline has been set up by Vedanta hospital to address any queries or concerns on COVID-19 from the community. The hospital has also started a Telemedicine Facility, wherein the patients can get connected to the doctors through phone calls or WhatsApp voice calls and get consultation and e-prescription.

Vedanta’s social interventions in the domains of sustainable livelihood, women empowerment, quality education, health, water and sanitation, bio-investment and community infrastructure reach out to a total of 69 villages in Lanjigarh and nearby areas, benefiting about a lakh people in a year. It empowers more than 3000 women from 305 self-help groups (SHGs), provides healthcare services to about 30,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 2800 students, has planted more than 5.4 lakh trees in the community, and built 500 plus infrastructural projects at community level.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.