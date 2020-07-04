Vedanta joins hands with Kalahandi Police in mega blood donation drive

Lanjigarh: Vedanta’s Alumina Refinery at Lanjigarh joined hands with Kalahandi District Police Administration in a mega blood donation drive organized at Vedanta Hospital yesterday, under the Odisha Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. 95 units of blood were collected during the voluntary blood donation drive with the support of police personnel, employees and associate partners of Vedanta along with members from the nearby community.

Acknowledging the volunteers for their donation, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit said, “We are glad to be a part of this blood donation drive initiated by the District Police, Kalahandi. We have received proactive support and cooperation from our employees and associate partners in donating their blood for this noble cause. Efforts of Kalahandi district administration and police department are truly appreciative at a time when there is a shortage of blood in the blood bank. Vedanta is always keen to participate in such initiatives that help our community.”

Appreciating Vedanta’s support in the successful organisation of the program, Mr. Satyananda Patra, Inspector In-charge (IIC), Lanjigarh said: “Vedanta has been very supportive in this initiative. Our joint efforts in successfully organizing this voluntary blood donation camp will go a long way in helping many people in the region during this tough time.”

The donors were recognised for their support by presenting them with a certificate of appreciation. Over the past year, the team has helped in collecting over 550 units of blood and has donated it to the District Headquarter Hospital at Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district.

Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Mr. Manoj Mahant, Runu Kumar Majhi, Inspector In-Charge, Biswanathpur, along with District Red Cross society officials and police officials were present on the occasion.

Besides blood donation camps, Vedanta has conducted several health camps in the peripheral villages around its plant. The communities have been provided with free consulting services as well as medicines in these outreach camps. In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the plant has taken several steps towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community and its employees by various preventive measures.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.

