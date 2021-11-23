Vedanta Jharsuguda plants over 3 lakh saplings from Aug to Oct’21

– Plantation drive a part of Vedanta Cares Green Cover initiative

Jharsuguda :Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda plant, India’s largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products,has planted over 3 lakh saplings in and around its plant premises in Odisha,under the Vedanta Group’s ‘Green Cover’ initiativesince August this year. The Green Cover initiative was launched with the aim of planting a million trees across the country within the financial year. Against a target of 1 lakh saplings, Vedanta Jharsuguda crossed the 3-lakh milestone in the August-October period.

Bio-investment in an important pillar of Vedanta’s approach to environment sustainability, alongside water recycling, energy conservation, waste management, renewable energy procurement, etc.

Mr. Deepak Prasad, Dy. CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda,said,“Being India’s largest producer of aluminium, we are committed to the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India self-reliant in aluminium.The plantation drive at our Jharsuguda plant, is a green ode to India’s 75th year of independence. With this, we also reiterate our commitment to create sustainable value for our country, customers, and communities, with the aim of building a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.”

As part of the program, Vedanta also conducted a mass plantation driverecently in partnership with the Falta Special Economic Zone (Kolkata). Dr Balakrushna Panda, Development Commissioner, Falta SEZ, Kolkata,said “I commend the Vedanta Jharsuguda team for undertakingsuch a massive plantation drive.As one of the leading natural resource companies in India, Vedanta has triggered socio-economic development in areas such as Jharsuguda. We hope to see the company continue to contribute towards Odisha’s prosperity in the years to come.”

Mr. Praveen Kumar Panda, Assistant Divisional Commissioner, Falta SEZ, added, “I appreciate Vedanta’s exemplary feat of planting 20,000 trees in a single day. Vedanta has always been at the forefront of contribution towards the development of Jharsuguda. I request the continued support of Vedanta in the journey of Jharsuguda’s progress.”

Vedanta is India’s largest producer of the green metal, aluminium, operating a world-class 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne’ production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With its state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled engineering prowess, R&D and innovation abilities, Vedanta Jharsuguda is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the ‘Metal of the Future’.