Vedanta Hospital, Lanjigarh, becomes Kalahandi’s first private hospital for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Lanjigarh: The Vedanta Hospital, run by Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, the premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina in India, becomes the first Private COVID Vaccination Centre (PCVC) in Kalahandi. The vaccination program for the locals was launched on 1st March 2021 by Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Director- Technocal of Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, in the presence of district healthcare officials and Vedanta’s leadership team.

Vedanta Hospital, which is empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana from Kalahandi district since 2019, was selected for this drive after thorough inspection of the infrastructure and other medical facilities required for the vaccination program, as per the guidelines of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. The selected vaccination officers and other medical support staff of the hospital also underwent training by the government healthcare team comprising Dr Chandrakanti Acharya, Additional District Public Health Officer( Family Welfare), Mr. Satyabrata Sahoo, District Vaccination Logistics Manager and Mr. Soumya Ranjan Nayak, Data Entry Operator-Integrated Disease Surveillance Project. 10 people were administered with the vaccine on the inaugural day.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Director-Technical, Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit said, “Vedanta Lanjigarh has always been at the forefront of ensuring the health and wellbeing of its employees as well as the community. The company has significantly aided in the fight against COVID-19, through augmentation of healthcare facilities and rolling out many welfare measures within and beyond the plant, in association with district administration. It is a privilege to be a part of ‘Mission-Vaccinate India’, with Vedanta Hospital’s empanelment as the only private hospital in Kalahandi district for COVID-19 Vaccination. We shall lend all support to the government healthcare personnel to make this vaccination drive a success.”

Appreciating the efforts of Vedanta, Lanjigarh, Dr Chandrakanti Acharya, Additional District Public Health Officer (Family Welfare) said, “Vedanta Lanjigarh has come forward with all required support in the prevention of COVID-19, since the outbreak of the pandemic, in supporting the district health authorities. Vedanta Hospital is equipped with all the required facilities for the vaccination of the common citizens. This is laudable that the Hospital has become a part of the drive and extended all the support to the government healthcare system, in taking this effort to the masses by becoming the only such private hospital in Kalahandi. This reflects on the responsibility and commitment of Vedanta towards the community.”

Vedanta’s social interventions in the domains of sustainable livelihood, women empowerment, quality education, health, water and sanitation, bio-investment and community infrastructure reach out to a total of 69 villages in Lanjigarh and nearby areas, benefiting about a lakh people in a year. It empowers more than 3000 women from 305 self-help groups (SHGs), provides healthcare services to about 30,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 2800 students, has planted more than 5.4 lakh trees in the community, and built 500 plus infrastructural projects at community level.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.

Related