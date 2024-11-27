Vedanta Aluminium supports biodiversity projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer and a leader in sustainable development, has strengthened its environmental leadership by spearheading meaningful biodiversity and carbon reduction projects in Odisha through a strategic relationship with PwC India. This collaboration extends Vedanta Aluminium’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development by offering novel ways of environmental protection and community participation.

Vedanta has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PwC India, which includes a number of ground-breaking projects aimed at restoring ecological balance, mitigating climate impacts, and promoting community well-being. These efforts, which focus on global best practices, innovative evaluation techniques, and local engagement, will produce concrete results for biodiversity conservation and carbon reduction.

Under this collaboration, PwC India will create and help put into action the following initiatives:Implementation of advanced carbon sequestration projects aiming at earning carbon credits for further emission reduction Using GIS-based mapping tools and seasonal planning, invasive species will be systematically eradicated and replaced with native flora to restore the natural environment.

Distribute energy-efficient cooking stoves in rural communities to reduce biofuel demand and avoid emissions, hence lowering the overall carbon footprint. Create dense forests with the Miyawaki approach to increase local biodiversity and speed carbon sequestration. These initiatives include restoring degraded areas to ensure No Net Loss of Biodiversity, as guided by detailed habitat development plans developed in partnership with local NGOs and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs).

To combat carbon emissions, Vedanta Aluminium will distribute 2000improved cookstoves to local communities, promoting cleaner cooking methods that improve air quality and reduce consumption of traditional biomass fuels.

The company will also address ecological imbalances by eradicating invasive species and reintroducing native flora using GIS-based mapping and seasonal restoration plans. Further, the company will employ the established methods to create dense, fast-growing forests, significantly boosting carbon sequestration efforts.

Commenting on this partnership, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vedanta Aluminium, said, “This collaboration with PwC reinforces Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

By addressing critical ecological challenges and fostering community well-being, we aim to set new benchmarks for responsible business practices in the industrial sector. Together, we are taking decisive steps to ensure the conservation of our natural resources for future generations while fostering a healthier, greener planet.”

To ensure effective planning and execution, Vedanta Aluminium and PwC will utilise globally recognised biodiversity tools such as the BRICS (Biodiversity Risk and Impact Assessment Tool) and GIS platforms for spatial mapping and restoration planning.

These initiatives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Climate Action (SDG 13),Life on Land (SDG15)and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12).