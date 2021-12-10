Vedanta Aluminium Supported Students Sweep Awards at National Karate Championships

Lanjigarh: Students supported by Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, have scripted stellar victory at the 11th National Open Karate Championship, held in Bhubaneswar recently.

Hitesh Kumar Mahakud, from DAV Vedanta International School, bagged gold medal in Kata and silver medal in Kumite form of Karate in the under-13 age category. Kiran Bemal (also from DAV Vedanta International School) won the bronze medal in Kata in the same category. Jakshya Patamajhi, student of Lanjigarh SSD School, bagged the bronze medal in Kumite in the under-15 age category.

Congratulating the students, Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “It is heart-warming to see our initiatives helping children, not only in the field of education, but also in the field of sports. On behalf of the Vedanta family, I extend my heartiest congratulations to these bright and enthusiastic architects of tomorrow and wish them all the very best for their careers. May they continue to shine on the path to excellence!”

Vedanta established Lanjigarh’s first English medium school – the DAV Vedanta International School, well-equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities like smart classrooms, modern computer, science and maths labs, multimedia room, a well-stocked library, etc. to fuel the inquisitiveness of growing children. More than 1200 students study in the school today, a majority of whom are from local communities. This school has created an aspiration for quality education among local communities, which is reflected in the rise in literacy levels in Kalahandi from 38.4% in 2001 to 60% in 2011. Under its education program, Vedanta Lanjigarh has also been facilitating training for school students in extra-curricular activities such as Karate and Archery.

Elated with the performance of the students, Mr. Sadanand Hota, Principal, DAV Vedanta International School, Lanjigarh, said, “I am very proud of the achievement of all the students. I wholeheartedly thank Vedanta for enabling the students to showcase their skills at such a significant platform. My heartiest congratulations to the students and the coach for their astounding performance.”

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery and Power Plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.