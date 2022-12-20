Vedanta Aluminium Sponsors Administrative Building of Jharsuguda District Athletics Association

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium,is sponsoring the construction of the new administration building of the Jharsuguda District Athletics Association. Shri NabaKisore Das,Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha,and Shri Suresh Pujari, Member of Parliament from Bargarh,laid the foundation stone of the building at Kantapali village, recently, in the presence of Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – VedantaLtd., Jharsuguda.The administrative building will be a hub for various sports activities in the district and work towards development of sports at grassroots. The company has committed Rs. 50 lakhfor the development of the complex.

Speaking on the occasion,Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – VedantaLtd., Jharsuguda said, “Odisha has a rich legacy of producing sportspeople of national and international repute.The District Athletic Association has been doing commendable work by promoting sports among the youth in Jharsuguda and we are proud to augment their endeavours through the development of an administrative building. Weare working towards holistic development of the region’s youth, creating an inclusive, healthy, and creative environment that empowersthem with the right tools to be architects of socio-economic transformation in the region.”

Shri Naba Kisore Das, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha,said, “The new administrative building for District Athletics Association is a much-awaited development in the district and I thank Vedanta Aluminium for this endeavour. Development of sports is essential for building a healthy society and this complex will become a catalyst for the growth of sports culture in the region.”

Shri Suresh Pujari, Member of Parliament from Bargarh, said, “I welcome Vedanta’s support for the development of the administrative building. Jharsuguda should benefit in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Khelo India’. The association with Vedanta Aluminium would pave the growth of sports in the region.”

Vedanta Jharsuguda has been working towards strengthening grassroots sporting culture with the participation of young talent from local communities in and around its areas of operations. In pursuit of this aim, the company has been actively supporting several sports formats, events and training programs in Jharsuguda.

Vedanta’s social interventions in the domains of sustainable livelihood, quality education, women empowerment, health, water and sanitation, bio-investment and community infrastructure reach out to over 79 villages in Jharsuguda and nearby areas, benefiting nearly 1.7 lakh people in a year. It empowers more than 4000 women from over 339 SHGs, provides doorstep healthcare services to about 32,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 6400 students, has planted more than 1.48 lakh trees in partnership with locals at the community level.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.