Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 rankings

New Delhi, : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, moves into 2nd spot in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings for the aluminium industry for assessment period FY 21-22. The S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are a family of best-in-class global benchmarks that track the performance of the world’s leading companies in terms of economic, environmental, and social criteria.

The company moved up two spots from the previous 4th rank globally, in the FY 20-21 assessment. This makes Vedanta Aluminium the second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world. More than 10,000 companies across various industries undergo annual evaluations of their sustainability practices, only the most sustainable of which are selected for inclusion in the list.

Vedanta Aluminium scored highon most aspects of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, including Cybersecurity, Environment Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Social Reporting, Labor Practice Indicators, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction & Retention, Customer Relationship Management, and Social Impact on Communities.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “Vedanta Aluminium’s S&P DJSI rankings for 2022 reflects our commitment to structurally integrate the principles of sustainability throughout our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery, with climate action central to our growth journey. Our sustainable development agenda includes a laser focus on decarbonisation of our operations, increasing quantum of renewables in our energy mix, judicious use of natural resources like water, wellbeing of our employees & partners, fostering circular economy in waste management, and partnership with local communities to make farming climate resilient. The recognition of being second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world echoes our mission of ‘Transforming for Good’ for the betterment of our planet, people and communities.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s approach to sustainability spans critical dimensions, such as economic performance, supply chain management, climate change & energy management, air quality & emissions control, water management, biodiversity management, waste to wealth, safety, health & wellbeing, people excellence, community welfare, etc. Encapsulating this journey, the company recently published its Sustainability Report for FY 21-22. Vedanta Aluminium also published its maiden report on climate change, aligned to the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures or the TCFD framework, for the same period. Both reports can be accessed on the company website, at https://vedantaaluminium.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/

Highlights of Vedanta Aluminium’s sustainability performance in FY22:

· Historical highest production of 2.27 million tonnes of aluminium, an increase of 15% from the previous year

· GHG emission intensity (Scope 1 + Scope 2) reduced from 19.3 tCO2e/MT to 17.6 tCO2e/MT over the same time, which is the lowest amongst primary aluminium producers in India

· Launched first low carbon ‘green’ aluminium from India, branded Restora

· India’s largest industrial consumer of renewable energy at 3 Billion Units

· Signed Power Delivery Agreement for 380 MW of renewable power supply to our aluminium smelters

· Reduced GHG emissions intensity by 24% in FY 2022, from 2012 baseline

· Commissioned India’s largest fleet of lithium-ion battery powered EV forklifts

· Conserved more than 827 million litres of water in the year

· Partnered with TUV SUD for turning aluminium operations water positive

· Interlinked climate-related business performance with management remuneration by way of ESG targets to encourage a cultural shift in approach towards sustainability

