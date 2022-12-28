Vedanta Aluminium organizes winter preparedness drive across Koraput and Rayagada

With the onset of winter, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, organised a winter preparedness drive in Koraput and Rayagada districts of Odisha, distributing warm winter clothes and blankets to needy people. The two-day effort reached out to more than 750 people, especially the elderly and differently abled, in over 50 villages across three blocks (Dasmantpur, Kashipur and Laxmipur) of Koraput and Rayagada districts. The company intends to further expand this initiative to reach out to more than 7,000 people in these districts during winter.

The program was inaugurated by Shri Prabhu Jani, MLA – Laxmipur, Shri Arun Kumar Chetty, Vice Chairman – Dasmantpur Block, Shri Dambrudhar Mallick, Block Development Officer, Dasmantpur, and the Sarpanch & Panchayat Samiti Members of Murkar Gram Panchayat.

Highlighting Vedanta Aluminium’s culture of care towards the community, Mr. V Srikanth, CEO – Mines (Vedanta Aluminium), said, “Our social interventions are designed in accordance with the needs of the communities in which we operate. Keeping in mind the harsh winter conditions of Koraput and Rayagada, our winter preparedness drive aimed to help those unable to protect themselves adequately against inclement weather. Our efforts to promote collective health and well-being in the community is seeing us operate mobile health units and ambulance services in remote villages, conduct cancer screening camps, provide various health awareness sessions, conduct mega health camps in partnership with government & other stakeholders, and more.”

Shri Prabhu Jani, MLA- Laxmipur, who inaugurated the drive, added, “The extreme winter months in this region can be difficult for the community, especially those less privileged. I commend Vedanta Aluminium for coming forward and helping the community during this time and making a positive difference in the lives of the people in this region. We look forward to working together with the company for the betterment of the community.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s Mines division has been working in the domains of health, children’s education and well-being- which also includes modernized anganwadis known as Nand Ghars and sports and culture in remote corners of Odisha. Through its interventions, the company is positively impacting the lives of the communities in its areas of operations and beyond, making community members vital partners in the shared growth and progress of the state. The company has been spurring a socio-economic transformation in rural Odisha by identifying the needs of communities and working to fulfil them in close partnership with local administrations, welfare groups and community members.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.