Vedanta Aluminium launches 12mm Aluminium Wire Rod for the Electrical Industry

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, launches 12mm Aluminium Wire Rod for the electrical industry at International Aluminium Conference (IAC) 2023.With a production capacity of 560 kilo tonnes, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies of Southwire (USA) and Continuus-Properzi (Italy), Vedanta Aluminium is the largest producer of high-quality electrical conductor (EC) grade wire rods which find crucial applications in the electrical industry, such as in the form of wire and cables for transmission & distribution networks, coils & windings, heating & cooling tube, and more.

Vedanta’s 12 mm Wire Rods are manufactured using the state-of-the-art Properzi Continuous Casting technology at the company’s aluminium smelters in Jharsuguda (Odisha) and BALCO (Chhattisgarh).They can be used by extrusion, drawing and rolling industries for electrical applications in transformers, automobiles and more. 12 mm wire rods are the latest addition to Vedanta’s top-of-the-line offerings in the wire rod segment, which include 7.6 mm, 9.5 mm and 15 mm EC-grade wire rods, alloy wire rods (8xxx series) and flip coils.

With high-precision automation built into its mills, the wire rods produced by Vedanta Aluminium offer superior surface finish, customised winding patterns and flexibility in lubrication based on customer requirements.Produced with 100% primary aluminium, Vedanta’s wire rods offer unparalleled metal purity and excellent metal hygiene, making them stand out amongst global peers. Reviews of the 12 mm wire rod in the Indian market have been extremely encouraging, and the company is now looking to expand to export markets for this product.

Launching the product, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch the 12 mm Wire Rods as our latest offering for the electrical industry.Access to reliable and clean energy will be crucial to the socio-economic development of any country and its people. Aluminium is a critical raw material for the electrical industry, from generation to last-mile delivery. With a robust portfolio of offerings in the wire rods segment, Vedanta Aluminium has long been a supplier of choice for the electrical industry.Our customers are at the heart of all our products, our production and our innovation. And hence, we offer them a bundle of advantages in the form of 360-degree holistic solutions to support them at various stages of their business aspirations. The launch of the 12 mm Wire Rods stands testimony to the way we work with customers to co-create customized products for their current and emerging needs.”

Aluminium being a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry with potential for greater applications in a sustainability-conscious world, Vedanta Aluminium is also focusing its efforts on building a Centre of Excellence in aluminium. The Centre of Excellence brings together R&D, innovation, operations, marketing and global technical expertise to invent the next big thing in aluminium. Vedanta Aluminium is constantly augmenting its value-added product portfolio by introducing application-based products to give customers an unmatched competitive advantage and is constantly leveraging next-generation technologies to boost its manufacturing excellence.

Recently, the company announced plans for the Vedanta Aluminium Park, which will come up near its Jharsuguda smelter. Here companies from various industries, including the electrical segment, can set up their manufacturing units, draw high quality hot metal/liquid aluminium just in time, to manufacture their products. Companies in the Aluminium Park also have access to Vedanta’s Centre of Excellence, ecosystem of startups and global experts, and a plethora of other advantages.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.27 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com.