Vedanta Aluminium hosts employees’ ‘Proud Families’ on International Day of Families

New Delhi:Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, is hosting hundreds of employees’ families this week through its ‘Proud Families’ initiative, commencing its celebrations on the occasion of International Day of Families. Indicative of the company’s culturally diverse teams, family members are arriving from across India fora special visit, courtesy of the company, to its operations across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Here, the family members will be able to observe high-quality aluminium being produced atworld-class aluminium complexes, see the state-of-the-art facilities set up to care for their loved ones, and create lasting memories throughseveral fun-filled activities.

The visits, which will take place over the week, are an exclusiveexperience put together for the parents of employees across the locations of Vedanta Aluminium. These include a world-class alumina refinery at Lanjigarh, Odisha,one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda, Odisha, and BALCO, India’s iconic aluminium producer at Korba, Chhattisgarh.Since the onset of the pandemic, this is the first time that the family members of employees have been able to visit Vedanta Aluminium’s plant locations as part of the ‘Proud Families’ outreach initiative, making it even more significant and memorable for each participant.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Ltd – Aluminium Business said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe that our employees are our biggest assets, and their families play a very important role in supporting them.Encouraginginstitutionalised initiatives such as thesecuratedplant visits offer ourfamily members a better understanding of the importance of the work their loved ones work undertake, and also of the comprehensive measures we have implemented to ensure their safety, comfort and well-being. Together, they showcase our strong commitment to providing a world-class, enrichingwork environmentto every employee.”

At Vedanta’s mega aluminium manufacturing plant in Jharsuguda,the parentsof young employees who recently completed their probation periodwere invited tovisit the operations. Theywere taken on animmersive tour of the core areas within the plant such as the smelting potline where alumina is processed into aluminium, the casthousewhere molten metal is cast into primary aluminium products, and the power plant area that powers the entire operations.

They also visitedseveral communitywelfare projects undertaken by Vedanta Aluminium to see first-hand the positive socio-economic transformation arising out of the company’s operations. The parents were introduced to the employee amenities available, which include high-quality housing, recreational areas, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums, movie auditoriums, day care facilities, supermarkets, hospitals, community hallsand several others. Culminating the visit, the parents were treated to a musical performance by the in-house band comprising of musically talented employees, and also mementoes made out of our same high-quality aluminiumthat has customers in 50+ countries.

AtVedanta BALCO, Chhattisgarh,a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium,the children of employees and community members kicked off the celebrations with a week-long summer camp. An annual initiative by the company, the camp featuresfun yet educational sessions on cookery and culinary art, social etiquette, pottery-making through women from our self-help groups, self-defence classes and movie screenings. The summer camps at Vedanta BALCO are an opportunity for kids to interact with their peers and try out new interests, greatly aiding their long-term holistic development and providing them with useful life skills.

In addition, employees’ parents are also being hosted on a special visit to the plant, where they get to experience the operations of one of the nation’s finest industrial operations. The highlight of the trip was a visit to the Vedanta BALCO Museum, where the proud parents could absorbits rich legacy from the time the plant was incorporated in 1965 as one of the first industries of free India.

At Vedanta’s alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, several family members were invited for a plant-wide visit, where they were shown around the refinery’s critical operational areas, interacted with members of the leadership team, and participated in fun activities organised to mark the occasion.

