Vedant appoints Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand as Resident Director Odisha & Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: A top mining & metal professional with successful track record of performance in coal,steel & aluminium Sector Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand former CMD NALCO & currently Independent Director of BALCO has been appointed as Resident Director of Odisha & Chhattisgarh. Dr. Chand has assumed the charge on 23rd July 21.

This high-level Appointment comes in the wake of Vedanta pushing for emerging as the second largest producer of Aluminium in the World with 3-million-ton Aluminium & 6-million-ton Alumina capacity. At present Vedant is the largest producer of Aluminium in India. With Aluminium demand likely to be doubled in next 5yrs, Vedanta plan is timely to meet country’s demand for Aluminium and ensuring Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Dr Chand will have the big agenda of operationalisation of three coal blocks that

Vedanta has got in auction in Odisha with annual raising of 18 million ton & Bauxite security of 22 million ton per annum. Another big agenda is setting up Jharsuguda Aluminium Park, Odisha & Aluminium Park in Chhattisgarh, cherished dream of local MSMEs. Since Dr. Chand is known for innovative &

empathetic CSR schemes taking the stakeholders on board Vedanta is likely to have a transformational community engagement approach in these areas, a welcome change for locals in Odisha & Chhattisgarh. During the tenure of Chand,

NALCO got complete raw material security with extension of lease of Panchpatpali Bauxite mines, allocation of Pattangi Bauxite mines & Coal blocks.

Industry bodies, professionals, sector analysts & people from different quarters in Odisha and stakeholders in Chhattisgarh have welcomed the move.