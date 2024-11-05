VC CUO launches the poster of Nalanda Gyan Kumbh to be held from 16 to 18 November

Koraput: The poster of Nalanda Gyan Kumbh was launched by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi in the University campus on 04.11.2024. Nalanda Gyan Kumbh is being organized from 16 to 18 November 2024 under the joint aegis of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, an organization working with commitment to restore Indianness in education, and Nalanda University, Rajgir, Nalanda Bihar. An All India Academic Symposium has been organized in the context of Indian knowledge tradition and Indian languages in the context of Developed India @ 2047.

Prof. Tripathi, while launching the poster, said that Gyan Kumbh has three parts – competition, exhibition, and symposium. Three types of competitions have been decided, focusing on the Indian knowledge tradition. Graduate and online objective type competition is being organized for postgraduate students and students of classes 9th to 12th in schools, and research paper competition is being organized for researchers.

Thirteen states of Eastern India and Northeast India are going to participate directly in the “Nalanda Gyan Kumbh”. More than one thousand academicians and more than 200 educational institutions from all provinces of the country are going to participate.

Thousands of people are registering for these competitions from all over the country. The first prize winner of this competition will be given a maximum amount of Rs 51,000 along with a memento and certificate.

According to Dr. Vikas Kumar, Co-convener of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Odisha Province, hundreds of exhibition stalls related to educational innovations will be set up in this Gyan Kumbh, in which thousands of students and educationists will participate.

The Nalanda Gyan Kumbh will be inaugurated by the Honorable Governor of Bihar, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Distinguished guests include the Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Pavitra Margherita Ji, renowned educationist Dr. Atul Kothari, spiritual guru Shri Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Shri Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Vijay Sinha, Chairman of Finance Commission Shri Arvind Panagariya, General Secretary of the Association of Indian Universities Dr. Pankaj Mittal, famous historian Dr. Vasant Shinde, economist Prof. VK Malhotra, Prof. RC Sinha, Padma Shri Chamukrishna Shastri, Prof. Alok Chakrawal, along with more than a hundred Vice Chancellors and Directors, as well as hundreds of educationists.

Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda, Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, Dr. Ramendra Padhi, Dr. Saurabh Gupta, Dr. PC Mishra, Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Dr. Prasanjit Singha, Dr. Nupur Patnaik, and other dignitaries were present at the poster launch.