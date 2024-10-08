Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally from Thoise to Tawang formally flagged-off to mark 92nd Indian Air Force anniversary & 25 years of Kargil Vijay

To mark the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and 25 years of India’s victory in 1999 Kargil war, ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ car rally was formally flagged-off by Union Minister of State for Highways Shri Harsh Malhotra from Thoise in Ladakh on October 08, 2024. A team comprising over 50 Air Warriors, Army personnel, Air Veterans & members of the Uttarakhand War Memorial (UWM), left Thoise, one of the world’s highest altitude air force stations at 3,068m above mean sea level, to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF-UWM car rally, which will cover a total distance of 7,000 kms, was given a warm send-off to Thoise by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh from the National War Memorial, New Delhi on October 01, 2024. It will traverse through nine States/Union Territories, halting at Leh, Kargil, Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Bagdogra, Hasimara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Dirang, before concluding in Tawang on October 29, 2024.

During the course of the rally, the team will engage with the youth and motivate them to join the Armed Forces. The objective is to raise awareness among the people about the glorious history of IAF; the deeds of valour of the air warriors in different wars & rescue ops; and attract the youth to serve the motherland. A number of former Air Force Chiefs will take part in the rally in different legs.