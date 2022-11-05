VAW-2022: MCL organises Bidders Meet, administers Integrity Pledge to stakeholders

Sambalpur : A bidders’ meet was organised at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) headquarters, providing a platform to the external stakeholders – materials and service providers – to discuss various issues of system improvements in various procedures for mutual benefit.

Mr OP Singh, CMD, MCL chaired the meeting, in the presence of Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Mr AK Behura, Director (Finance).

Mr M M Sarewar, General Manager (Vigilance), who welcomed the guests and delegates, gave a brief on activities being undertaken during Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW)-2022.

CMD MCL also administered the Pledge of Integrity to all the participants. There were lively discussions on various topics of business operations.

The bidders gave their suggestions, and were also clarified by the experts on various issues.

In its week-long programme to observe VAW-2022, with an aim at weeding out corruption from the society, MCL’s Vigilance Department is reaching out to diverse stakeholders in the peripheral areas by organising different awareness activities and administering Integrity Pledge.