Varsha Priyadarshini donates books at Satyabhama Devi College For Hearing Impaired

Bhubaneswar: The fourth edition of Ama Pathaagaara, an initiative by actor and social activist Varsha Priyadarshini, was held at Satyabhama Devi College For Hearing Impaired, Bhubaneswar on the 22nd of September, 2021.

Varsha Priyadarshini donated a variety of books for the students of the College and interacted with them. The event began with a lamp lighting ceremony by Varsha Priyadarshini to offer prayers to the Late Dasarathi Patnaik (Dasia Aja), the motivation behind the Ama Pathaagaara movement, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the cabinet of books donated. The Principal of the College was felicitated with a Certificate Of Donation from Ama Pathaagaara. Varsha wished the students present at the event the best for their future and expected each and every one to use the books as they are related to their Syllabus and might help them in their University exams.

After donating books and building libraries across primary schools and old age homes across Bhubaneswar, Ama Pathaagaara aims to build libraries across the state of Odisha to ensure children and elderly people have access to books. It aims to reignite the library movement started by Dasia Aja and fulfil his dream of spreading smiles through books.