Varsha Priyadarshini distributes Sanitary Napkins in Krushnanagar Village

Bhubaneswar: Odia Actor and Social Activist Varsha Priyadarshini visited Krushnanagar Village in Khordha District on 31st December, 2021 Friday. The purpose of her visit was to meet the women of the village and make them aware of the importance of Menstrual hygiene by distributing Sanitary Napkin kits among them.

The drive was organised by Sammanita, the charitable organisation of Varsha Priyadarshini, following all the COVID-19 protocols. Maintaining menstrual hygiene is important to a

woman’s health and is critical in avoiding serious diseases that women may face otherwise.

The Pandemic has brought to the forefront the many health issues among women living in villages and Sammanita plans to address these issues through it’s awareness drives highlighting the importance of the well being of the women and webinars with renowned doctors in the state.

