Various delegations call on Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Delegations from Haroli assembly constituency and other parts of the State called on Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri here today and congratulated him on becoming the first Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

These delegations also greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Lohri festival.

Sh. Agnihotri gave patience hearing to their demands and suggestions and said that the Government would sympathetically consider all their genuine demands. He said that the government will work with commitment and dedication to come upto the expectation of the people of the State.