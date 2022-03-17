Various Activities Conducted by Higher Education Institutes under Mo College Abhijan

Bhubaneswar: Mo College is the state government’s flagship initiative to connect the Alumni with the Alma Mater towards holistic development of the higher education institutions like Colleges and Universities. Various Alumni and Student Connect initiatives are being undertaken by the colleges at their premises under the banner of Mo College.

Khemundi Degree College Ganjam, Binayak Acharya College Berhampur, Loisingha Degree College Bolangir, Govt College Koraput and Odisha State Open University Sambalpur organized multiple events under Mo College Abhijan to mark the true value of this amazing platform.

Khemundi Degree College, Digapahandi, Ganjam in association with an NGO PREM organised an awareness campaign on ‘Say No to Child Labour’. The Principal, Staff and Students participated in the programme. During the event 60 students were present who pledged for the cause.

Binayak Acharya College Berhampur conducted a signature campaign on ‘Say No to Child Labour’ in association with Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR), child rights organisations EDUCO & PREM.

Loisingha Degree College, Loisingha, Bolangir organized Essay, Debate, Song, Dance and Rangoli competitions under Mo College Abhijan where 40 students participated.

Govt College Koraput conducted a Career Counselling on the topic Career Guidance and Job Opportunities for the Graduate. Dr Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Asst Prof and HoD (Education) was the keynote speaker. The event was attended by 100 students along with the Principal, Mo College Coordinator and faculty members of the College.

Odisha State Open University Sambalpur’s Alumni Association organized a Blood donation camp in association with District Headquarter Hospital Sambalpur’s medical team. Faculty and students donated blood on the occasion.

All the events also aroused a sense of joy and pride among the students and officials of the respective colleges and University. It also marks the commitment of Mo College platform towards students’ welfare, nation building and social service.