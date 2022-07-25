VAN MAHOTSAV 2022: DGP PUNJAB PLANTS ‘SAGWAN’ SAPLING AT PPHQ TO COMMENCE PUNJAB POLICE’S PLANTATION DRIVE

New Delhi : As part of the celebrations of Van Mahotsav 2022, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday planted a Sagwan (Teak) sapling at Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh to commence a state-level tree plantation drive. A special event was organized to celebrate Van Mahotsav by the Welfare Wing of the Punjab Police at the Headquarters here.

Notably, as many as 31000 saplings of different species including Maulsari, Amaltas, Teak, Terminalia Arjuna, etc will be planted across all the Police Districts/Units under this plantation drive, which was initiated by the Welfare Wing of the Punjab Police. The saplings have been provided by the State Forest Department.

The DGP said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police has organized this massive tree plantation drive under which 31000 trees will be planted under the slogan “Rukh Lagao, Punjab nu Sawarg Banao”.

Followed by the DGP Punjab, Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGsP) including Shashi Prabha, SK Asthana, Arpit Shukla, Ram Singh, SS Srivastava, Naresh Arora, AS Rai, B Chandra Sekhar, G Nageswara Rao, Anita Punj, and MF Farooqui also planted saplings of different species.

The DGP directed all the concerned authorities to ensure proper care of all the trees and plants they have planted in their concerned Districts/Units. He also lauded the efforts of ADGP Welfare Arpit Shukla for initiating this tree plantation drive which will prove as a great contribution to the green environment.

Meanwhile, all the CPs/SSPs of the 28 Police districts, besides, Heads of all units including Railways, Commando Battalion, PAP Battalion, IRB Battalion, and Intelligence wing also joined the DGP by planting the saplings in their concerned districts.