Van Heusen launches new sub-brand ‘Flex’ in Active wear – Unveils new campaign ‘Fashion meets performance’

Mumbai: Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has announced the launch of a new sub-brand “Flex”.

Van Heusen Flex is new age clothing crafted for modern-day professionals who seamlessly shift between work and play. The brand has also launched a distinctive campaign ‘Fashion meets performance’ to announce its entry into the active wear category.

Targeted at young professionals, the Van Heusen Flex range is designed to look sharp and engineered to provide true freedom of movement and is infused with superb style and comfort. The international brand stands for fashion and functionality, with each item of clothing a perfect blend of comfort and performance.

Van Heusen Flex offers an entire range of t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, shorts, and track pants for men. The collection uses anti-microbial technology to keep odour out, Easy Dry Technology with quick-drying fabric, ergonomic design, high stretchability, and durability. It also has an innovative “reflect technology” with reflective elements that look normal during the day but glow in the dark.

The brand’s new campaign is live across its social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The highlights of the campaign were also featured in the recent India-South Africa cricket series, which was live on Disney Hotstar. The campaign was also visible through high impact properties like live squeeze-ups and branded cards during the Test and ODI matches.

Mr Abhay Bahugune, COO, Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said, “With the growing popularity of sports and home fitness, young consumers are seeking comfortable and functional active/sportswear. The Van Heusen Flex range is targeted at self-driven, passionate, stylish, tech-savvy, ambitious, and assertive young professionals who are focused on health and wellness.” He added, “The brand stands for style, creativity, innovation, and perfection. With this new range, we are confident that our customers will recognise how Van Heusen Flex is a comfortable and yet fashionable addition to their wardrobe.”

Mithila Saraf, Business Head of Famous Innovations that created the campaign, said, “The intention behind the film was to bring alive the Van Heusen Flex collection in a very Van Heusen way. The Van Heusen man is ambitious, driven and wants to win at every aspect of life – be it fitness or his professional career. A great workout and a fit body are the perfect fuel for winning at work. We brought alive this insight by juxtaposing various fitness activities with professional achievements. Featuring the influential athlete Chase Armitage who has long been associated with the brand, we chose London as the perfect backdrop to represent the spirit of being “born to flex.”

The Van Heusen Flex range is priced at Rs 899.