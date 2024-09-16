Van Heusen Announces Celebrated Actor Taapsee Pannu as its New Brand Ambassador for Women’s Fashion

Launches new campaign positioned around the thought ‘Lead Every Role’

Mumbai: Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., proudly announces its association with the exceptionally talented and versatile actress, Taapsee Pannu, as its new brand ambassador.

Van Heusen is a brand for the doers who are bringing about impactful change in modern India. The brand constantly endeavours to offer consumers the best of fashion and functionality. Taapsee is a leading actress who has created an impact through her movies. She represents the modern woman of today who is purposive, confident, powerful, and always on the go.

Van Heusen’s product portfolio is designed to be a catalyst in the dynamic lifestyle of the woman of today. The brand offers fashion choices and products across occasions, right from formals, casuals, travel, and evening, and thus enables women to create an impact in every role. Through this association, Van Heusen’s versatility is complemented by the multi-faceted personality of Taapsee, who has had extremely versatile roles in her career and personally, as she constantly aspires to excel in different things.

The “Lead Every Role” campaign by Van Heusen is a perfect showcase of Van Heusen’s versatile modern fashion and Taapsee’s impactful personality. The campaign will be featured prominently across leading digital platforms.

Commenting on this association, Mr. Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer, Van Heusen, stated, “We are committed to being the force multiplier for modern, discerning women. We are excited to have Taapsee on board as she truly represents the ambitious and relentless woman of today. Taapsee is a seamless fit for Van Heusen as she has a confident personality and a strong personal mission, much like many of Van Heusen’s women customers. This is a great leap for the brand to be able to live up to the mantle of being India’s leading western wear brand for women.”

Commenting on her association with Van Heusen, Taapsee Pannu said, “I’m extremely happy and thrilled to be the new face of Van Heusen because I feel this brand truly represents today’s modern Indian woman who is ambitious and self-made. Van Heusen has versatile and fashionable offerings, and I am super glad to be part of the Lead Every Role campaign, as this concept is extremely close to my heart.”

Van Heusen’s focus on womenswear is only getting bigger, with a presence in over 150+ Van Heusen stores across the country, availability in leading departmental stores like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, and Centro, across leading online marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, and more, as well as Van Heusen’s exclusive website and app.