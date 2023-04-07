Value addition of human resources crucial for New India: Pritiranjan Gharai, MoS, Government of Odisha

New Delhi : “Value addition is the need of the hour for India, but value addition of human resources is crucial for the growth of New India,” said Shri Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha at the curtain raiser event for the upcoming Odisha Skill Conclave 2023, held in Delhi yesterday. The Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 will be hosted between 20th – 22nd April 2023 in Bhubaneswar.

Shri Gharai further added, “We are delighted to host the Odisha Skill Conclave in our state. The objective of the conclave is to encourage, motivate and build the confidence of the youth that will help them drive their careers and make a change for the larger interest of the country.”

In his address, Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Government of Odisha said, “We are thankful to National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) that helped us to showcase the immense potential of the skilled workforce from Odisha. The brand ‘Skilled in Odisha’ has been created with the intention of drawing national and international attention to the skilling ecosystem in Odisha. After the state witnessed success at the World Skill Competition, we are looking forward to expanding and strengthening the position of the state on a global pedestal.”

Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha, said, “Odisha has proved to be a pioneer in skilling and has exhibited exceptional potential. The Odisha Skill Conclave is a unique opportunity to display the state’s achievements and showcasing the vast opportunities across sectors. There is a global demand for skilled workers and we are working towards building the workforce that can cater to the rising demand across sectors. Additionally, we are also enabling the youth of the state to meet their aspirations.”

Contributing his thoughts, Shri Atul Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India said, “Odisha is one of the most important states in the country with respect to skill development. The initiatives taken towards skilling and the emphasis on the same has been phenomenal. The G20 working group on education will be hosting the third meeting on ‘Future of Work’ which will be an important discussion for the state. Given the increasing focus on skilling across the world, the Odisha Skill Conclave will be an important milestone for more achievements and success from the state.”

Shri Shailesh K Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI, in his special address, said, “The economic potential of the cities in India will double by 2040 and so will the demand for skilled workers. With the focus on Mission Shakti initiative of the Government of India skilling for women will be essential in the coming years. This demographic turning point will play a pivotal role in achieving India’s growth journey.”

A video on the World Skills Centre, Odisha, was showcased during the event to the audience which depicted the facilities of the centre that contribute to the high-end skill training including upskilling and entrepreneurship programmes, among various other opportunities.

The overarching goal of the event will be to develop and enhance the state’s human resource potential and creating opportunities by offering high-quality, reasonably priced, and easily accessible technical and vocational education and skill development training to all societal groups. This will help the state benefit from its demographic dividends by fostering transformative human development among its youth and establishing ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ as a household name on a global scale.

The 3-day event to be hosted in Odisha (20-22 April) will witness various upcoming MoUs, conferences, exhibitions, demonstration, and cultural activities and will offer a plethora of opportunities to the skilled workforce from the state.

The curtain raiser event was hosted by Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha along with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as the Industry Partner.