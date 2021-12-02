Valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week -2021 observed at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust

New Delhi : During the valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week – 2021 held at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust on 29th November, 2021, prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions. These competitions were conducted for School & College students and Employees of the Port during the week-long Vigilance Awareness Week observed from 26th October to 1st November. More than 150 school/college students and employees actively took part in the competitions organised by the Port.

T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, in his address stated that every citizen of the country has a large number of interactions with various Government organisations. He also stressed that it is important that these interactions are process driven, so that probity at highest level can be maintained to attain the organizational goals. Shri J. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, V.O.C. Port Trust, underscored that the competitions conducted by the Port for Schools and Colleges would kindle spark among the young minds, on the hurdles posed by corruption in Nation Building Process.