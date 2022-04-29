Valediction Ceremony of the 74th Batch of Indian Revenue Service in NADT, Nagpur

New Delhi : The Valediction Ceremony of the Induction Training of 74th batch of Indian Revenue Service Officers (Income Tax) was conducted on 29th April, 2022 at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur. Shri. M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, was the Guest of Honour. Shri Nitin Raut, Minister of Energy, New and Renewable Energy of Government of Maharashtra, also graced the event. Shri J.B. Mohapatra, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Shri Pravin Kumar, Principal Director General (Training), NADT were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest, Shri. M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, at the outset, congratulated the Officer Trainees of the 74th Batch of IRS. He urged the new entrants of the Income Tax Department that they should work towards enhancing the quality of life of people of this country. He also advised the Officer Trainees to strive towards transforming ‘Swaraj’ to ‘Suraj’ by ensuring the ‘mantra’ of ‘reform, perform and transform’ given by the Prime Minister of India. He also congratulated the CBDT for highest ever income tax collection and for successfully implementing the Faceless Schemes. He urged the Officer Trainees that while they should work towards tax collection and increase of revenue, but their actions should not be arbitrary. He exhorted that they should ensure a non-adversarial and non-intrusive tax regime. He also congratulated NADT for the effective training given to the young officers.

Shri J. B. Mohapatra, Chairman, CBDT, welcomed the dignitaries on behalf of the Income Tax Department. He informed the gathering that the training at the Academy is guided by the Citizens’ Charter of the Department and advised the Officer Trainees to always remember that they are Civil Servants first and officers afterwards. He also advised them to have a positive attitude, highest standard of integrity and strive to be fair and firm in their approach. Shri Pravin Kumar, Pr. DG (Trg.), NADT presented the profile of the 74th Batch of IRS along with an overview of the Induction Training.

NADT is the apex training institute for the officers of IRS(IT), recruited through the Civil Services Examination. At NADT, they undergo Induction Training of 16 months wherein they are given detailed inputs on Income Tax Laws, Jurisprudence, Allied laws, Accountancy and Tax Administration. The 74th Batch of IRS(IT) comprises of 56 officers including 2 officers from Bhutan Royal Service. It includes 21 lady officers and has representation of 19 States and Union territories of India.

The Chief Guest presented the medals for the best performance in Academics and overall performance. Team NADT led by Shri Pravin Kumar, Pr. DG (Trg.), NADT, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries for taking time out of their busy schedule and for their valuable guidance to the young Officer Trainees of the 74th Batch of IRS.