Vaishno Devi yatra resumes today in J&K

New Delhi: The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine temple resumed today after remaining suspended for nearly five months in view of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The yatra was suspended on March 18.

As per the SOPs, every pilgrim will have to wear a face mask and face cover and install Aarogya Setu App on his/her mobile phone. Pilgrims will also have to undergo thermal scanning at Yatra entry points.

At the base camp in Katra, the devotees are coming in small numbers, but are excited with the start of the Yatra after a gap of five months. Devotees can get online Yatra Prachi on website: maavaishnodevi.org.

