Vaccination drive stopped in 900 centers of Odisha due to shortage of doses

Bhubaneswar: Vaccination drive stopped in 900 centers due to shortage of doses; most districts will go dry if vaccines do not reach by tomorrow; vaccination drive currently underway at 579 centres, says Health & Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

Odisha now has a stock of 2,33,00 doses of Covishield & 77,960 doses of Covaxin; ‘Tika Utsav’ being observed in centres that have vaccine stock; focus being given on districts having high cases of Covid-19 infections informed Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.