V. Somanna assumes charge as Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti

Shri V. Somanna took over as the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, in New Delhi today. After taking charge, the Minister expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister for trusting him with the responsibility of the Ministry and stated, “The last 10 years have witnessed remarkable growth under the dynamic leadership Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi”. The Minister expressed firm determination to continue the momentum of development in the third term of the government.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Shri Somanna informed that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, over 11 crore rural households have been added to piped water supply in the last 5 years and now over 76% rural households are receiving 55 litre quality water per person daily. The Minister further added that under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), over 93% of India’s villages have been made Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus, while around 33% have achieved the ODF Plus Model village category. “Building upon this achievement, we shall strive to bring all the villages in ODF Plus Model category by March 2025”, he said.

Shri Somanna is a first-time Lok Sabha MP, elected from Tumkur constituency in Karnataka, who has earlier held ministerial posts in the State Government. Earlier, upon his arrival in the CGO Complex office today, Ms. Vini Mahajan, Secretary (Drinking Water and Sanitation) Ministry of Jal Shakti, along with senior Ministry officials, welcomed him in the Ministry.